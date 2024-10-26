FAMILIES are being invited to embark on a Halloween trail at Chasewater Country Park.

Youngsters can help Willow the Tree Witch find her magical potion ingredients at the event which runs from 10am to 3pm until 3rd November.

Trail sheets cost £3 each and can be collected from the visitor centre at Chasewater.

Once the trail has been completed, Willow the Tree Witch will reward her little helpers with a prize goodie bag.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Join us for some October half-term fun with our Halloween trail. It’s a fantastic way to get the whole family outdoors, enjoy the beauty of our country park and keep the children entertained.”