SANDFIELDS Pumping Station will be the backdrop for a night of music in November.

In The Bellows will feature performances by folk and electronics crossover sounds from The Silver Field, Australian cellist and songwriter William Jack and multi-instrumentalist Rosie Brownhill.

The Lichfield Arts concert will take place on 16th November.

A spokesperson said:

“In The Bellows is a series set in the historic Sandfields Pumping Station. A collaboration by Kikimora Records and Lichfield Arts, the programme explores the imaginative spaces between folk, jazz, electronic and ambient music. “Reverberant high ceilings and 1800s industrial architecture form a cinematic backdrop for our three innovative acts.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.