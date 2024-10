TABLE-TOPPING Lichfield will look to consolidate their position at the summit when they travel to Walsall this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens produced a fine performance to see off rivals Dronfield last time out.

Standing in their way this afternoon (26th October) will be a Walsall side who currentyly sit fifth in the table.

Meanwhile, Lichfield’s Staffordshire Cup semi-final against Stoke has been scheduled for 23rd November.