MEMBERS of two local groups are hosting a walk raising money for a suicide prevention charity.

Lichfield Round Table and Lichfield Ladies Circle have already smashed their initial fundraising target for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), but still hope to raise more.

The Lost Hours Walk takes place this evening (26th October), and sees participants cover 28 miles from Birmingham to the National Memorial Arboretum. They will set off at 10pm and arrive at around midday tomorrow.

Spokesperson Daniel White said:

“We’re deeply moved by the support so far and by everyone joining us to walk, donating or simply cheering us on. “Every step we take is one closer to ending the silence around mental health and supporting those who need help.”

People can donate online.