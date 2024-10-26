A NEW climbing wall will open at Burntwood Leisure Centre next month.

The facility is located in the corner of the sports hall and stretches 11.5metres wide and 7.5metres high.

It is designed with eight lanes for users from beginners to experts.

The wall is also equipped with timers to allow climbers to set a personal best or race against each other.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“I am thrilled that this brilliant new facility is opening at Burntwood Leisure Centre and I’m sure it will prove to be very popular. “It’s part of an improvement programme we are continuing to deliver which is turning the centre into a one stop shop for family fun, fitness and recreation. “Earlier this year, we celebrated the opening of the Active Kids Zone, a state-of-the-art soft play area and refurbished two outdoor floodlit tennis courts. Both of these facilities have been warmly welcomed by users.”

The facility was developed by the council in partnership with MicroSports Ltd as part of efforts to encourage residents to get active.

Michael Hampson, director at MicroSports Ltd, said:

“We are incredibly proud and excited to bring this facility to the people of Burntwood and the whole district. “It’s another step forward making Burntwood Leisure Centre a true hub for active living and community engagement. This climbing wall will give families, individuals, and groups a fresh way to challenge themselves and stay active.”

The climbing wall is set to open early in November. Users will be able to book sessions online at www.activelichfield.co.uk.