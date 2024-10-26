CHILDREN in Lichfield have been out and about helping to keep the city clean.

The Year 6 pupils from Five Spires Academy took to the streets alongside Bob Harrison from Lichfield Litter Legends.

They collected more than 700 pieces of litter and a bag of aluminium cans for recycling.

Teacher Kimberley Harris said:

“The class carried out a survey of pollution in our local waterways and carried out a litter count at Stowe Pool, Minister Pool and Beacon Park. This was linked to our learning about the extinction of coral reefs and understanding how humans impact the oceans, so we studied this on a local scale by looking around Lichfield. “During the survey, the children tallied the types of litter found and discovered that plastic pieces were by far the most common at all three sites, followed by paper and then discarded glass bottles. “The children were able to conclude that despite rangers who actively manage the parks, the litter crisis caused by humans is extraordinary and would have a massive impact on the oceans where the scale is much larger. “Bob from Lichfield Litter Legends was fantastic in facilitating this for us.”