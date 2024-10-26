TIME is running out for people to have their say on future plans for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) has been drawn up to showcase priorities and the approach to protecting local communities.

A draft version has been produced and people are being encouraged to complete the survey before 5th November.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“This is your opportunity to help shape the future of your local fire and rescue service. “It’s really important that we get views from a range of different people to ensure our plan reflects the needs of local communities. “We have a vision of making Staffordshire the safest place to be and the input from our staff, local residents and businesses is crucial to allow us to work towards that vision.”

Following the consultation, the responses will be reviewed and will feed into a final plan which will go live from January 2025.

To complete the survey visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website or call 0300 330 1000.