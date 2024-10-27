THE name of a new housing development in Streethay has been confirmed.

Cameron Homes has begun work on the new Sandbrook scheme which will feature 30 properties.

Once completed, the scheme off the A5127 Burton Road will feature 19 private homes, seven social rental houses and four shared-ownership properties.

Work is due to be completed in 2025.

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said:

“We’re pleased to share that work has now started on our new site in Streethay. “This development will allow us to create a community feel for new residents close to Lichfield city centre. “Our Sandbrook development allows us to work with local contractors and businesses from across the region, while also addressing the demand for housing in the area.”

The development comes as residents have raised concerns over proposals to build 200 more properties elsewhere in Streethay.

Objections to the development have highlighted major infrastructure issues due to frequent roadworks, including those currently in place for the Sandbrook scheme.