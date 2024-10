GUITAR band covers will be served up at a Burntwood pub.

Luke Gallagher will play at The Trident on 1st November.

A spokesperson said:

“Luke plays exactly the kind of music he looks like he plays – guitar band covers from the 60s to the present day.

“There will be everything from The Beatles to Ocean Colour Scene and Oasis.

“A lively, fun performer with a big stage presence and a great voice. It’ll be another good night at the Trident.”