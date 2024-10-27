DOG owners are being invited to enjoy a paw-some Christmas treat with their four-legged friends at a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies has confirmed the return of its Santa Paws experience.

It sees dogs able to have a photograph taken and receive a treat with Santa.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Our beloved Santa Paws experience offers a truly magical moment for dog lovers and their furry companions this Christmas. “It has gained immense popularity in recent years, often selling out and providing a memorable experience for everyone.”

Santa Paws is available from 5th to 24th December and costs £9.99 per dog. For more details and to book visit the Dobbies website.