DOG owners are being invited to enjoy a paw-some Christmas treat with their four-legged friends at a Shenstone garden centre.
Dobbies has confirmed the return of its Santa Paws experience.
It sees dogs able to have a photograph taken and receive a treat with Santa.
Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:
“Our beloved Santa Paws experience offers a truly magical moment for dog lovers and their furry companions this Christmas.
“It has gained immense popularity in recent years, often selling out and providing a memorable experience for everyone.”
Santa Paws is available from 5th to 24th December and costs £9.99 per dog. For more details and to book visit the Dobbies website.