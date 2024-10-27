A MONTHLY pop-up market is taking place in Lichfield city centre.

Pitches at The Hub brings together local creatives and independent businesses at the venue’s Little Shop.

The next pop-up market takes place on 3rd November.

Melissa Heath, from The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We can’t wait to bring Pitches back to The Hub next month. “It’s a chance to explore an incredible selection of local makers and artists, sip on something tasty from our coffee shop and even check out the FAB exhibition. “It will be a perfect Sunday filled with creativity, community, and good vibes.”