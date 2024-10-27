STAFFORDSHIRE Police has been honoured for work to support the Armed Forces and veterans community across the county.

The Gold Employer Recognition Award from the Ministry of Defence was handed over at an awards ceremony this week.

It comes after the force signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2022, as well as an agreement with Veterans Aid last year.

Staffordshire Police also has a partnership with the Royal Military Police.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“I am delighted that we have been awarded the Ministry of Defence’s highest badge of honour for our commitment to supporting our armed forces and veteran communities in Staffordshire. “Our work with the armed forces community will continue and we look forward to supporting them in any way we can.”