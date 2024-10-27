WORK is taking place to ease flooding fears and improve waterways around the River Mease at Edingale.

A project at Pessall Brook is aiming to provide additional flood storage along with the creation of a new wetland area.

It is being carried out by the Trent Rivers Trust with funding from the Environment Agency and is part of a larger project to enhance the River Mease and surrounding waterways.

Work began on a Staffordshire County Council-owned farm this week which will see the introduction of additional material in the channel and a bund to encourage water onto the wetland area in order to slow down any flood waters.

Emma Smail, landscape recovery manager at the Trent Rivers Trust, said:

“While much of the focus of this wider restoration project has been the main River Mease itself, it’s important to get things right from the start. “The headwaters and tributaries are hugely important for making improvements to the condition of the river as they are a corridor for wildlife and water. If the quality is not good in the tributaries, it will not be good in the Mease either. “The rivers are linked to the landscape and it’s important to enable those looking after that land to implement the opportunities available. Working with Staffordshire County Council on a scheme that works for them, for their tenant and the river is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through collaboration. “This is part of Trent Rivers Trust’s commitment to bringing the Mease back to a more favourable condition.”

The charity will also re-profile riverbanks for improved floodplain connection, including the new wetland area with plant species that will host an array of insects, amphibians, birds and small mammals.

Measures will also benefit the spined loach, a rare fish that supports the River Mease’s status as a Special Area of Conservation. It is one of only five rivers in the UK where the ground-dwelling fish can be found.



Adam Noon, from the Environment Agency said:

“The project to restore the River Mease has been a long-term collaboration between Trent Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency – for almost a decade the partnership has delivered a wide range of interventions and improvements. “We are excited to see work commence on this phase of the programme which will deliver multiple benefits to this important tributary of the Lower Mease.”