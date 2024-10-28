LOCAL Scouts have been raising a glass after a fundraising event.

Families and friends of youngsters in the 7th Lichfield Scout Group enjoyed an annual beer festival which featured eight local ales along with wine – while the youngsters were also able to enjoy a tuck shop.

A spokesperson said:

“Helped by the dry weather on the day, the event was a great success, with music, dancing and games.

“It was organised entirely by volunteers and raised £1,150 for the Scout group. This funding will help towards the purchase of camping, climbing and canoeing equipment for the young people to use.

“The event was generously sponsored by eight Lichfield companies; Beerbohm Belgian Beer Bar, Keelys Solicitors, Terry Turner Autos, Three Spires Physiotherapy, In-Form Solutions, FresHR, David Arthur Opticians and Lichfield Lock and Key.