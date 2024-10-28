LICHFIELD City’s youngsters will make history when they compete in the first round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in the club’s history next week.

The under 18 squad will host Lincoln City a the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (28th October).

A solitary strike from Alfie Gillian saw Lichfield book their place in the tie with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wulfrunians in the third qualifying round two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the game will be the first in this year’s competition for the youth side from League Two club Lincoln City.

Lichfield manager Barry Taylor-Dedman, who also works as a coach for the West Bromwich Albion Foundation, said he was already full of pride for the efforts of his players to reach this stage of the FA Youth Cup.

“Myself, the other coaches and the rest of the club are incredibly proud of this group. “They’ve had to show a lot of character in the games they’ve played so far and it’s really pleasing for us – especially now that some of the lads are getting runs out in the under 21s, as well as Ronnie Holt featuring in the first team squad. “We have been huge underdogs in the last three rounds, beating three teams at the top of the Floodlit Prem, so hopefully we can utilise that in the first round proper.”