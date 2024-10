CELTIC folk-rock outfit The Endings will be back in Lichfield this week.

The Shropshire-based five-piece have released four albums over the last 14 years and are a popular live act with the Irish fusion sounds.

As well as their own material, the band also perform covers from the likes of The Pogues, The Dubliners and the Rum Jacks.

They play at The Feathers at 9pm on Friday (1st November). Admission is free.