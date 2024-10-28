SEVEN tries from seven different scorers made it seven wins from seven starts for Burntwood.

The result means they remain in second place behind Sutton Coldfield going into the first break weekend of the season.

They were well ahead by the hour mark before Shrewsbury mounted a comeback – but two converted tries in the last two minutes confirmed a deserved win.

The first three possessions by the visitors ended in turnovers. Burntwood’s first attack after five minutes saw them take the lead. A close range lineout was caught and driven for Dan Clements to touch down in the right corner.

Josh Canning’s side went on to dominate play but with no reward until the half hour mark. Shrewsbury lost their number 12 to a yellow card for an illegal tackle, and from the resulting penalty award Hal Gozukucuk, Reece Elliott and Luke Rookyard made good ground for skipper Canning to make it 10-0 with the try.

Gozukucuk featured in the next score six minutes later. His driving run took play deep into the visitors’ 22 for Tom Shorrock to cross from close range – and for Brett Taylor to land his first conversion of the day to end the half with his side 17 points up.

Shrewsbury reduced the arrears five minutes into the second period. With Elliott yellow carded for a tackle offence, they chose a tap and go with the penalty and crossed midway out to the left for a converted try.

Five minutes later Burntwood restored their 17 point lead when Canning turned provider with a neat slipped pass to Ben Holt who went over unopposed under the posts to present Taylor with an easy conversion.

More entertaining handling play saw Ethan Turner held up over the line before the visitors lost their number 12 permanently for a second yellow card offence. Elliott returned to the field and drove over the line from close range for the fifth try which Taylor converted for a 31-7 lead.

Approaching the last ten minutes, the numbers were evened up for a period when Shorrock was yellow carded and Shrewsbury hit back with two converted tries in a five minute spell. Both emanated from penalty awards with the first via the forwards and the second moved wide for a try in the corner which was excellently converted.

With their lead cut to ten points, Burntwood responded well courtesy of Aiden Barker’s clean catch at the restart and the return of Shorrock. Billy Fisher’s kick downfield gave them good field position which ended with a reverse pass by Taylor for Rookyard to score and Taylor to convert.

Then directly from the restart, Burntwood sealed their win with the best try of the day. Rookyard caught the ball and beat a player to charge down the right. He passed inside to Alfie Dewsbury who unselfishly passed to Shorrock who did likewise to present Barker with a try on his first team debut. Taylor’s fifth conversion of the half ended the contest at 45-21 to his side.

Elsewhere, the 2nds saw their four match unbeaten run ended as they went down 49-10 at Telford 2nds, while the 3rds narrowly lost away to Eccleshall 2nds 26-17.