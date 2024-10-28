VETERANS and military personnel travelling to Remembrance Sunday services are being offered free train travel.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway are running the scheme for those travelling to he Submariners’ Remembrance Service in London on Sunday (3rd November) and all services of Remembrance on 10th November, including the national service at the Cenotaph in London.

The free travel is also being extended to Royal British Legion fundraisers travelling to the capital for the London Poppy Appeal event on 31st October.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“It is so important to pay tribute to those who protected our country, as well as those who continue to do so. “We are proud to play our part in ensuring serving personnel and veterans can attend commemorative events without worrying about travel costs, whether they are visiting national events in London or local events in the West Midlands.”

The free travel offer is open to serving military personnel in uniform or in possession of a current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card. Veterans will need to show a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, MOD-issued Veterans ID or other appropriate proof of service.

For the London Poppy Day collection, anyone with a Royal British Legion collector’s ID can travel.

West Midlands Railway is also marking Remembrance by adding poppies to the side of trains on the Cross City Line.

For more information on the free travel offer, visit the Royal British Legion website.