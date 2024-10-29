A COUNTY council chief says action is being taken to deal with long-term flooding issues on a road in Lichfield.

It comes after complaints were made about persistent problems with standing water on the Walsall Road near the Bowling Green island.

Cllr Jacob Marshall, deputy leader of Lichfield City Council, said residents had become frustrated with a lack of action to remedy the issue which occurs even when there is light rainfall.

He said:

“I have been advocating for a local resident ever since I saw him taking pictures of the flooding outside of his house a year ago, but sadly we have got nowhere through reporting this the proper way. “The situation is genuinely dangerous. The flooding forces traffic to cross onto the opposite side of the road, pushes pedestrians to walk in the road and makes it impossible for people with pushchairs to pass. “It also blocks the path to the Darwin estate. Residents have videos of a number of near misses. “It’s frankly ridiculous thateveryone that uses these paths and the Walsall Road have been living with this situation for so long, despite reporting it in the proper ways. “The drains are clearly faulty – nowhere else nearby has water build up so rapidly and consistently like this.”

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Mark Deaville, said that action had previously been taken – but said crews would now urgently be seeking to address the problem.

“Flooding in Walsall Road in Lichfield was reported to us earlier this year and as a result crews visited the site to clear the problematic gully back in July. “A further report has recently been made so an inspector visited the site yesterday (28th October) where he identified a blocked drain. Arrangements are now being made to clean and jet this gully at the earliest opportunity.”