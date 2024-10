THE rise of artificial intelligence will be discussed at a talk in Lichfield.

Prof Michael Wooldridge, from Oxford University, will give the Erasmus Darwin Memorial Lecture at the Lichfield Garrick on 5th November.

He will reflect on the use of the technology as well as the implications for business and society.

Tickets are £16 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.