INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into an explosion at a flat in Burntwood.

The incident happened at the two-storey property above shops at Swan Island at 9.10pm yesterday (28th October).

Police described the incident as an “internal explosion” which saw a man in his 20s suffer major burns.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“On arrival, crews found one patient with serious injuries. “The man, who was in a critical condition, was treated by medics before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.”

Other properties were also evacuated due to a fire caused by the blast.

Gas and electrical engineers have been supporting police and fire investigators as they look to identify the cause of the explosion.