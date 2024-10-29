A LICHFIELD retailer is supporting a humanitarian appeal for those impacted by conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

Central Co-op will contribute a percentage of donations from shoppers to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Customers can top up when paying by card, with the retailer giving 30% to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, 60% to Samaritans and the remainder to micro-donations charity Pennies. Alternatively, people can donate via the JustGiving page.

Andy Seddon, from Central Co-op, said:

“The horrific impact of increasing conflict in the Middle East warrants an urgent national appeal. “Central Co-op has come together with other co-ops to secure the necessary funds to support conflict-affected communities in Gaza, Lebanon, and the surrounding region. “Conflict across the Middle East is devastating lives, and millions have fled their homes in search of safety. Communities are, right now, in urgent need of food, shelter and medical care. “In Gaza, the scale of humanitarian need is overwhelming. People are dying of hunger and disease, as well as injuries caused by the conflict. In Lebanon, more than a million people have fled their homes since mid-September, and emergency shelters are struggling to support all those in need.”