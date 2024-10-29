STUDENTS at a Lichfield school are preparing to bring their latest production to the stage.

The RSC’s Arabian Nights will performed by youngsters from The Friary School between 5th and 7th December.

The story follows a once noble king who has become bitter and tyrannical after being betrayed by his wife. But one young woman is given the power of magical stories that she must use to slay the demon in the king’s soul – and she tells her story, the cast bring a myriad of characters to life.

A spokesperson for The Friary School said:

“With a large cast including students from all year groups, a live band and a licensed bar for interval drinks, it is set to be a night of great entertainment for the whole family.”

Tickets are £10 adults and £8 concessions. To book, click here.