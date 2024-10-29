THE Hub at St Mary’s is set to welcome Irish singer Eleanor McEvoy.

The Dublin musician, who has worked with the likes of U2, Sinead O’Connor, Midge Ure and Mary Black, will be at the city centre venue on 20th November.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Eleanor’s music comes from the heart. Seriously talented, her song-writing and skills as a multi-instrumentalist place her as one of Ireland’s finest musicians.”

Tickets for the show are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.