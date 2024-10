A MAN has been seriously injured after an explosion and fire at a flat in Burntwood.

Emergency services were called at 9.10pm yesterday (28th October) to flats above shops at Swan Island.

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Five other flats were also evacuated.

Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators are working to investigate the cause of the blast.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 666 of 28 October.