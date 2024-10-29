A NEW home could be built in place of an existing property in Shenstone if plans are approved.

The development has been drawn up for 30 Footherley Road.

The proposals would see a “bespoke” property built to create a more energy efficient home.

A planning statement said the existing property was no longer suitable.

“The current house is built to 1960s standards and to improve energy efficiency would be cost prohibitive. “The new dwelling will have insulated roofs and walls, exceeding the values set in the building regulations. “An underfloor zoned heating system will be installed and it is intended to provide solar panels to support the heating system and supplement the electric vehicle charge points which will be provided.”

