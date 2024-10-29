LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines was left to reflect on what might have been after competing in the Rotax World Finals in Italy.

The karting star faced off against 72 other drivers from around the globe in the Mini Max Class.

The Maximum Motorsport driver was forced to adapt quickly to the European track in his limited testing time, but made the most of wet conditions in qualifying to set a pole time.

But the heats weren’t as kind as he was caught up in problems caused by other drivers and dropped back before fighting back to earn top 20 finish.

It meant a tenth place start in the pre-final, but he again paid the price for the driving standards of others as he ended up 19th and facing an uphill battle to make the final.

Starting 26th in the Rotax World Championship Final, Lines showed his overtaking prowess to climb to an eventual 14th place finish.

He will now set his sights on the IAME world finals in Valencia.