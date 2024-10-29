A POLICEWOMAN has become the first female member of her force to achieve a specialist motorcycle qualification.

PC Anya Pearson, a member of the roads proactive and harm prevention team at Staffordshire Police, joins three other women across the country to hold the VIPEX qualification.

The programme sees riders trained to work as part of a team of at least four to escort a convoy of vehicles staffed with armed protection officers and carrying VIPs, such as politicians and members of the royal family.

PC Pearson said:

“We are able to take control of junctions and traffic lights and slow or bring traffic and pedestrians to a temporary stop as a convoy makes its progress. “Some escorts flow with the normal traffic, obeying all traffic laws. At other times, roads will be closed while the escort passes at high speeds. “The training was tough, but I am delighted to bring these new skills and the qualification back to force.”

Sergeant Anthony McKenzie, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Only three other female officers in England and Wales currently hold the VIPEX qualification, so we are understandably incredibly proud of Anya. “The course is very demanding and requires the very highest riding skills and levels of concentration.”