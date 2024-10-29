IMAGINE, you’ve been with your spouse for 40 years – or “40 bloody years” as the wife says.

Well, this Lichfield Players production explores the story through the lens of Connie and Albert Nobbs. As Mr and Mrs Ordinary, they are a couple we all know or who could even be us.

They argue, they banter, they swear at each other, they get frustrated with each other and she “nags”. He’s only just retired and wants nothing more than to read his paper in bloody peace. Connie dreads that he’ll just sit and read his paper.

She often outwits him, using reverse psychology to get what she wants. She yearns to go places – New Zealand to visit their daughter and grandchild. She wants excitement, dancing, walks, romance and sex.

But a good night to Albert is a night without any sex.

The uncomfortable truth is many people will identify with the couple – and I speak as someone who’s spent 42 bloody years with my partner.

Yet despite the colourful language hurled at each other, what would happen if Connie died suddenly?

And from this point the play continues its funny and sad momentum.

Albert (Chris Stanley) and Connie (Denise Baker) were totally believable and relatable. The biggest accolade I can pay is that they were so well rehearsed that at times I forgot they were acting. It takes a lot of rehearsing to make a heated, full-blown argument sound realistic.

I am in awe of how they coped with such a demanding script with the added responsibility of shouldering the success of the play. If there were any slip-ups I didn’t notice.

The use of Connie talking to the audience every now and then was a gem. And the flashbacks, with the couple replaying their love story, was a reminder of those bygone romantic days.

Albert’s role required him to abandon all decorum and strut on stage in minuscule briefs in one scene. Bravo!

The script, by Gordon Steel, was a joy with hilarious double entendres and witty asides – made the most of by neighbours Rose (Carol Talbot) and Alice (Rosemary Bodger) whenever they appeared.

All credit to director Stefan Dufaye for the success of the play which kept the audience laughing from start to finish – despite a cast of only four.

Scene shifters and prop holders dressed in white took a bit of getting used to, but that was interesting. The set design was minimal but served its purpose.

Congratulations to all, both on and off stage. Anyone watching the play could only be left feeling that no matter how much you’re frustrated with your other half for being unromantic or for nagging, tell them you love them – even after 40 bloody years together.