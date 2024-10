AN event in Lichfield will serve up “eats, treats and beats” with a special Halloween edition.

Lichfield Grub Club takes place on Market Square from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday (31st October).

The event will offer street food and bars, as well as live music and a kids Halloween costume competition.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for a fang-tastic feast this Thursday on Market Square as we serve up a night filled with good food and hauntingly good company.”

