A SHOW in Burntwood will celebrate the music of Buddy Holly.

It’s All About Buddy is coming to the Grangemoor WMC on 15th November.

The show will see Paul Birch pay tribute to the musician and the songs of the era.

A spokesperson from organiser TNT Presents said:

“The first half of the show is dedicated to Buddy Holly, followed by a second half of 50s rock n’ roll.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online or direct from the venue on Thursdays between 11am and 1pm.