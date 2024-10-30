A NEW code of conduct could be introduced for members of Lichfield District Council.

The local authority’s member standards committee will debate whether or not to recommend adopting the Local Government Association (LGA) model in place of the existing guidelines.

If adopted, the new code could see councillors held accountable where a member of the public would believe someone to be acting in the capacity of a councillor.

A report to the committee said:

“The code also provides clear guidance on the forms and types of communication that are within scope, including social media communication, posts, statements and comments.”

The LGA model sets out a range of obligations for councillors, including the need for respect and the “right to expect respectful behaviour from the public”, as well as outlining definitions for bullying, harassment and discrimination.

Date released last year revealed that almost two thirds of councils had adopted the new code either entirely or in part.

The report added:

“A benefit of the model code is ensuring consistency across all tiers of local government. Staffordshire County Council has adopted the Code and six parishes in the district have confirmed adoption of the model code. “If the committee and full council are minded to adopt the model code of conduct, in accordance with the provisions of the Localism Act 2011 it will apply to all members who have signed their declaration of acceptance of office. There is no legal requirement for members to sign a new code. “Training would be provided on the provisions of the new code.”

The code of conduct change will be debated at a meeting of the committee this evening (30th October).