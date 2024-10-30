A FUNDRAISER has been launched in aid of a man who suffered serious burns after an explosion at a flat in Burntwood.

The incident happened on Monday (28th October) at the property at Swan Island.

Emergency services were called after the explosion spark a major fire in the two-storey flat above a row of shops.

The online fundraiser has been set up to support the man who “has lost everything”.

The organisers said:

“We are all praying he will pull through – recovery will be difficult and he will need a lot of support. “As a community we can help him and his family through this time.”

Police and fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to work out the cause of the explosion.