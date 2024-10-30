LICHFIELD City will head to Saffron Dynamo to begin their Midland Football League Cup campaign.

Ivor Green’s men will return to action this evening (30th October) against their opponents who sit tenth in the division below.

The hosts go into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Wednesfield, while Jude Taylor’s strike at the death secured a 3-3 draw and a crucial point for Lichfield at Tividale in their previous league clash.

Following tonight’s cup tie, City will face another tough test in the league this weekend as they host promotion rivals 1874 Northwich Victoria.

However, the latest fixture at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium saw Lichfield’s under 18s bow out of the FA Youth Cup in the first-round proper – the furthest that the club has ever ventured in the competition.

Barry Taylor-Dedman’s academy side gave a good account of themselves on the night, despite losing 5-0 to EFL League One’s Lincoln City on Monday night (28th October).