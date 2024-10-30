LICHFIELD’S MP has described Labour’s first budget for 14 years as a “major step forward” for the country.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled her financial plan for earlier today (30th October).

Included were measures such as £1.4billion to repair school buildings, £500million for road repairs and a £1billion uplift in SEND funding.

The minimum wage will also rise in April to £12.21 an hour, while those aged between 18 to 20 will see their minimum hourly pay rise from £8.60 to £10.

But there has been criticism from business leaders over changes to National Insurance payments, with Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce director Raj Kandola saying the budget would “ultimately hit those employing lower paid workers”.

He said:

“There’s no getting away from the fact that businesses will bear the biggest brunt in tax rises as the Chancellor attempted to strike the right balance between maintaining fiscal responsibility and driving business investment. “Raising the rate and lowering the threshold for employers National Insurance will ultimately hit those employing lower paid workers. “Coupled with the increase in the National Living Wage and other measures associated with the Make Work Pay agenda, many firms will continue to suffer from crippling cost pressures.”

But Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson said “bold pledges” made by the Chancellor would deliver improvements in health, education and the overall economy.

He said:

“What the Chancellor made clear was that this will not be like the past 14 years, where the Conservatives constantly picked the pockets of working people. “Just as we promised in the election campaign, Labour will protect working people with no increase in employees’ National Insurance, the basic, higher or additional rates of income tax or VAT. “It’s clear that Labour will take the long-term decisions needed to grow our economy to rebuild Britain and fix our schools, hospitals and broken roads.”

Other changes will see the state pension will rise by 4.1% in April, while the Chancellor said a £22.6billion uplift would go into the NHS.

Mr Robertson said:

“Today, we heard how Labour is going to fix the NHS after 14 years of things going backwards under the Tories. The Chancellor announced new funding to deliver two million extra NHS appointments. “That is a fantastic start to our mission to build an NHS fit for the future. On the back of this new funding, I’ll certainly be pushing for the reopening of the maternity unit at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital. “The Chancellor has also trebled funding for free breakfast clubs and put money into fixing our creaking schools, which have been neglected for far too long. “We’re also restoring stability and confidence to the agricultural sector by introducing a New Deal for Farmers. This will boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security, alongside nature’s recovery. “I know this will reassure many in my constituency.”