A LICHFIELD organisation working to create sustainability in the care industry has won a national award.

Grace Cares, a not-for-profit group which recycles equipment, secured the ESG Leader Award at the Social Care Leadership Awards in London.

The accolade was given to the organisation for its work on sustainability, inclusivity and social impact.

Emma Smith, a co-founder at Grace Cares, said:

“Winning this award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the enduring support of our partners.

“We’re dedicated to creating a sustainable future in care and are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to these values.”