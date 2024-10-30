THE annual Poppy Appeal has been launched in Lichfield.

Members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion joined Mayor Cllr Sam Schafer to start the fundraising efforts outside the Lichfield Guildhall.

Money collected will be used to care for and support military families, as well as helping service personnel returning from conflicts.

Cllr Schafer said:

“On Sunday 10 November at 11am, people around the nation will pause to remember those lives lost in past conflicts. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our service personnel who across the years have made sacrifices on our behalf. “I strongly encourage everyone to show their thanks to the servicemen and women of our armed forces, by supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and buying and wearing their poppy with pride. “As Mayor of Lichfield, it will be my great honour and privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Lichfield at 11am in the Garden of Remembrance – all are welcome to come along and observe the customary two-minute silence.”