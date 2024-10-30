SHOPPERS in Lichfield have come face to face with characters from across the galaxy and beyond.

The Space Invasion event was organised by The Hub at St Mary’s.

It saw characters from the likes of Star Wars, Thunderbirds, Dr Who and Captain Scarlet on patrol around the city centre.

Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour Space Invasion in Lichfield. Picture: Douglas Armour

Organiser Simon Horton said:

“It was an amazing day and exceeded all our expectations. “The sun shone, the crowds came in their hordes and Lichfield was invaded by the good, the bad and the ugly of the galaxy – everyone from Star Wars Stormtroopers and Captain Scarlet, to Lady Penelope and Doctor Who. “Seeing the reactions of the public at the sight of such an amazing, colourful bunch of characters wandering Lichfield’s streets was priceless. “I’m not sure who enjoyed themselves more – the children who’d come dressed up as their favourite character, or the adults who were reliving their childhood. “It was a resounding success which means we’re already talking about Space Invasion 2, next year.”

The event ran alongside the 54321FAB! The Art of Supermarionation exhibition which takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s until 2nd November.