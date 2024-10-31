COMMITMENTS in the budget are not enough to tackle SEND challenges, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

Cllr Alan White’s comments come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled tax rises alongside investment in some services yesterday (30th October).

The budget was hailed as a step in the right direction by Lichfield MP Dave Robertson, but Cllr White said the positive elements of the announcements would not meet some of the ongoing financial challenges authorities are facing.

He said:

“There is some positive news, with extra money for children with special educational needs and disabilities and a recognition of the need to invest in the country’s roads, but the reality is that the commitments made are not nearly enough. The increase in the National Living Wage has also created extra pressure on the council’s budget. “To give some perspective, nationwide, councils are carrying a £4billion deficit in providing support for children with additional needs. The Chancellor’s £1billion commitment, while welcome, is therefore a drop in the ocean when compared to what’s needed. “There remains an urgent need to fundamentally reform the system so that parents and children can feel the difference. “When it comes to our roads, we have invested millions into repairs this year and will be looking carefully at how the £500million commitment made in the budget will be distributed across the country. What is clear though, is that it is likely to be a tiny fraction of the £472million previously committed to Staffordshire’s roads as part of the Network North fund. “Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our local MPs and the government to secure the long-term funding and reform required to put council finances on a sustainable footing.”