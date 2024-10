A FIREWORK display and funfair is taking place in Lichfield this week.

The event will take place at Lichfield Rugby Club tomorrow (1st November).

Two displays will take place, one at 7.30pm and another at 8.30pm.

Admission is £7 adults, £5 for under 17s and under 5s free. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £20.

Gates open at 6pm.