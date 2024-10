GYPSY jazz favourites Fret and Fiddle will perform in Lichfield in November.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the award-winning group on 21st November.

Audiences will be able to sit back and enjoy ballads such as Stardust and My Funny Valentine, alongside the likes of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said:

“Fret and Fiddle guarantee you an evening of excellent musicianship and great entertainment.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.