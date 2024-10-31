PEOPLE are being reminded to book on to an event offering information about becoming a county councillor.

With elections due to be held in May 2025, Staffordshire County Council is hosting two open days at County Buildings in Stafford on 4th November and 26th November.

The events will give people an insight into what the role involves, how the authority works and the support on offer should people choose to stand and are elected.

You can book your place now at elections@staffordshire.gov.uk. For more information about the county council and our elections here.