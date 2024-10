A LICHFIELD business is hosting a special event to launch a new winter collection.

Allen Brown Jewellery, based at Heart of the Country Shopping Village, will unveil the new designs from 10am to 5pm on 2nd and 3rd November.

As well as seeing the collection, guests will also be able to enjoy fizz and nibbles.

Allen said:

“We’ve had a lot of fun creating the new collection, it’s all about crispness, colour and contrast.”

For more details visit the website at www.allenbrownjewellery.co.uk.