PEOPLE are being asked for their views on plans for improvements to Chasewater.

It comes as Staffordshire County Council prepares to invest £18million in improving countryside spaces.

The plans for Chasewater would include upgrading existing facilities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said:

“Cannock Chase and Chasewater are such important parts of Staffordshire’s natural beauty and we want to make sure they stay protected while continuing to meet the needs of the people who use them.” “Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, your input will help us to shape their future, so these spaces can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”

To take part in the surveys or learn more about the engagement activities taking place, visit the Staffordshire County Council website.