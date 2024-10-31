PLANS to build 520 homes in Lichfield have been given the green light after a reserved matters application was approved.

The properties are set to be constructed at Cricket Lane, with 35% affordable housing.

While the principle of development on the site had already been established, details relating to the layout, appearance, scale and landscaping were discussed by councillors.

The estate will have two distinct areas – village and traditional. Housing in the village element would be located more of the peripheries of the site, with the traditional style more prominent.

Application agent Olivia Morris told councillors:

“A fundamental part of our scheme design has been to ensure that the development forms an integral part of the community for both existing and new residents. “Pedestrian and cycle routes are integrated across the site as well as providing linkages to the existing canal towpath, Cricket Lane and on to London Road. “A comprehensive landscaping strategy ensures the ecological mitigation and enhancement of the site and in turn results in a biodiversity net gain.”

The agent said that that development would bring a number of benefits to the community including two play areas, two under 12 football pitches with a sports pavilion and a bus route with two new stops.

Councillors at Lichfield District Council unanimously approved the development despite some councillors on the planning committee raising concerns over the number of parking spaces provided at the sports pitches.

Currently only 20 parking spaces are provided. However, planning committee members were told that the number of spaces was determined by the Section 106 agreement and when the outline application was approved. At the time, the council did not have a policy on the number of parking spaces for sports pitches in the Local Plan.