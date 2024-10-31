A SPOKEN word event is returning to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Top Hat Open Mic session will take place on 19th November.

It will see participants randomly drawn to showcase their work.

Organiser Joss Musgrove Knibb said:

“We want to make sure that everyone who comes along gets their chance to step up to the mic, so names will be drawn from a top hat live on stage to make sure the process is as fair as possible.

“To ensure you’re in the running, book your place or add your name to the list at the door on the night. All names will then go into the hat, ready to be drawn.

“Whether you’d like to share your work or you’d just like to enjoy an evening of beautiful words in a great setting, we’re looking forward to meeting you.”