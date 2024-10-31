CHARITIES, community groups and food banks are being invited to register to receive donations of surplus food from local supermarkets over the festive period.

The initiative from Aldi will aim to avoid food waste when stores close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The supermarket already partners with community giving platform Neighbourly, but hopes to support more organisations through the initiative over the festive period by allowing them to collect fresh and chilled produce nearing the end of its shelf life.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said:

“We know that the services provided by our incredible charity partners are needed now more than ever. That’s why we are dedicated to providing as much support as possible for the communities we serve this Christmas.”

Any groups that are interested in collecting unsold food at Christmas that are not currently working with Neighbourly can get in touch by emailing aldi@neighbourly.com by 8th November.

Steve Butterworth, chief executive officer at Neighbourly, said:

“Christmas can be a challenging time for some families, and we expect many will depend on the services of local charities this year. “We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could use the extra help that businesses like Aldi provide, so we encourage them to sign up.”