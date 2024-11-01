BUSINESSES are being reminded about safe storage and sale of fireworks.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team says officers will be visiting premises to make sure regulations, including sales only being made to those over 18, are being followed.

Sellers must have a licence to store and sell fireworks, with buyers urged to avoid buying from car boot sales, markets or via social media.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a particularly busy time for our Trading Standards officers who are working with retailers to ensure that items are being stored safely and sold responsibly. “We do want everyone to have an enjoyable time over the bonfire celebrations, but fireworks can be extremely dangerous and there are very strict rules in place to keep people safe. “Only specialist traders are licensed to sell fireworks all year round and others can only sell them at certain times of the year – and please don’t be tempted to buy items on social media or from someone in the local pub or market as you don’t know what you’re getting. “We’ve seen cases where people have been sold display fireworks which are much more powerful and can be really dangerous. Illicit fireworks also risk being manufactured poorly and pose a significant safety hazard to users and their families.”

Anyone who has concerns about the sale of fireworks can contact Trading Standards on 01785 330356.