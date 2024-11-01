LOCAL boxer Jack Finlan will look to follow up his debut professional win when he returns to the ring in December.

The former Platinum Boxing Burntwood amateur made an impressive start to life in the paid ranks with a points victory over the experienced Simas Volosinas.

He will be back in action on the undercard of the Tommy Collins versus Sajid Abid Midland area superlight weight title fight at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on 20th December.

Finlan’s opponent has yet to be concerned, but the bill will also feature the likes of welterweight David Avanesyan and Telford-based flyweight Bradley Thompson.

Tickets for the show are £45 from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.