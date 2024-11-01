A FIELD of Remembrance has been officially opened at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It is one of six across the UK launched by the Royal British Legion ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

A service marked the start of the annual event, with a two minute silence and a bugler playing the Last Post.

The Fields of Remembrance see thousands of people leave a personal tribute with commemorative markers.

Phillippa Rawlinson, director of remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said:

“The Royal British Legion plants every tribute we receive. Members of the public can come and visit each site to see their tribute and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving across our Armed Forces. “Remembrance is part of our nation’s culture and means so much to so many people. With each tribute planted, someone is remembering a loved one, a family member, a friend or comrade, and our six sites allow people to reflect in their own way.”

Among those at the service to mark the launch of the 2024 field at the arboretum was former Royal Engineer John Webb. He said:

“Being here at the field is unbelievable and really brings home the meaning of remembrance and how much the poppy means to so many people regardless of background. “If it wasn’t for the Royal British Legion, I wouldn’t be here today. They supported myself and my three children through grief when their mother died in the Covid-19 pandemic and provided essential help including financial guidance, food vouchers and even a laptop so the children could continue home schooling during lockdown. “Each donation towards the Poppy Appeal goes towards helping veterans and their families just like mine – I am forever grateful for each person that buys a poppy and shows they care.”

The National Memorial Arboretum Field of Remembrance is open from 10am to 4pm daily until 14th November.